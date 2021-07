Via NYDN:

Robert Downey Sr., iconic filmmaker of breakthrough anti-establishment classic films such as “Putney Swope” and “Greaser’s Palace,” died early Wednesday morning in his sleep at his home in New York City, his wife told the Daily News.

Downey, who turned 85 last month and had been battling Parkinson’s disease, also appeared in the movies “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia” and “To Live And Die in L.A.”

