Via The Sun:

THE US could send troops into Haiti after the bloody assassination of President Jovenel Moïse who was gunned down in his home.

It is feared the Caribbean nation could be plunged into chaos after the killing which has shocked the world – and experts have already raised the prospect of a Western intervention.

Professor Robert Fatton, who has written several books on Haiti’s turbulent history, grimly said the situation is likely to “degenerate” and the country to be “plunged into chaos”.

And he said there could another military intervention as has previously been seen in the last few decades from France and the US with the backing of the United Nations.

