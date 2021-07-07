Via CBS:

Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Borough president, is projected as the winner of the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, according to the Associated Press. The former New York City Police Department captain ran as a more moderate Democrat and made curbing crime his central issue.

Adams will be favored in the general election matchup against Republican Curtis Sliwa because of the high percentage of Democrats and liberals in New York City. If Adams wins in November, he’ll be New York City’s second Black mayor.

He jumped out to a lead on primary night as the first choice of voters who cast ballots during in-person voting. Adams held on to that lead as various rounds of ranked-choice voting tallies were conducted.

