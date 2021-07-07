5 dead vs. 3,000.

Via Daily Caller:

Former Republican strategist Matthew Dowd said on MSNBC Tuesday night that Jan. 6 was worse than the 9/11 terrorist attack because it continues to divide our country.

Dowd began by claiming the country is in a much worse place after Jan. 6 “because there’s been no accountability” and has “allowed the Republicans to continue the big lie they’ve pushed across.” He then asked what would have happened if “we had done nothing” after 9/11, and MSNBC host Joy Reid nodded in agreement.

“Think about that, if we had done nothing after 9/11,” Dowd continued. “To me, though there was less loss of life on January 6, January 6 was worse than 9/11 because it’s continued to rip our country apart and give permission for people to pursue autocratic means. So I think we’re in a much worse place than we’ve been. And I think, as I’ve said to you before, we’re in the most perilous point in time since 1861 in the advent of the Civil War.”

