Via DailyMail:

The teens were chaperoned by a staff member from Breakaway Beach, which states on its website: ‘Our mission is to provide phenomenal senior trips to graduating high school students of all backgrounds.’

Winthrop School District Superintendent Lisa Howard told DailyMail.com: ‘This was not a school sponsored trip and therefore have no additional comments at this time.’

Passenger Stephanie Krzywanski filmed herself on a call with News19 from the plane and, at one point, a mask-less young man waves at the camera.

It is not clear if he was among the group of teens.

‘There were a group of high school seniors celebrating their graduation who were being rowdy and not wearing their masks,’ she said.

‘What transpired was a lot of back and forth between, I assume, the parents.’

Keep reading…