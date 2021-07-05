Your tax dollars, hard at work.

Via NY Post:

NPR is facing a wave of backlash after criticizing the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July — saying the document has “flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies,” adding, in the context of current racial conversations in America, “the words in the document land differently.”

The tax-payer funded outlet, which did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment, publishes and reads one of the nation’s founding documents every Independence Day Weekend.

This year, however, NPR warned that it included a racial slur against Indigenous people and called it “a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.”

