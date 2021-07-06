Via Bloomberg:

Previously focused on state-run media, Tesla is now trying to build relationships with auto-industry publications and influencers on platforms such as Weibo and WeChat, for example by inviting them on factory tours, and conducting group “discussion sessions” with policymakers, consumers, and media outlets. According to people familiar with the matter, it’s also complained to the government over what it sees as unwarranted attacks on social media, and asked Beijing to use its censorship powers to block some of the posts.

At the same time, the overhaul is bringing Tesla’s top Chinese executive, Tom Zhu, more directly into its dealings with the outside world, other people familiar with the strategy shift said. A technical specialist who originally came to Tesla to build out its mainland charging network, Zhu has relatively little experience of public or government relations, and has focused for most of his tenure on production and sales. Now, the people said, he’s become the primary decision-maker on communications matters, asking to review statements on topics of significant public interest before they go out.

A representative for Tesla in China declined to comment for this story.

