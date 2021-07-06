Via DailyMail:

Six months after the January 6th MAGA riot on Capitol Hill, fencing remains up around the building, authorities are searching for 300 suspects from that day and a third of Republican candidates in next year’s election are pushing the false claim Donald Trump won in 2020.

More than 500 people face charges stemming from the riot, when thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the building to disrupt the formal certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Many blame Trump for ginning up his supporters with his unproven allegations of voter fraud.

The violence led to five deaths, a trail of destruction through the Capitol building, and a renewed sense of bipartisan loathing among lawmakers.

Keep reading…