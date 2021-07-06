Via CNBC:

The hackers who have claimed responsibility for an international ransomware outbreak have lowered their asking price in a private conversation with a cybersecurity expert, something he said may be a sign the group was having trouble monetizing their massive breach.

The REvil ransomware gang, also known as Sodinokibi, is publicly demanding $70 million to restore the data it’s holding ransom after their data-scrambling software affected hundreds of small and medium businesses across a dozen countries – including schools in New Zealand and supermarkets in Sweden.

But in a conversation with Jack Cable of the cybersecurity-focused Krebs Stamos Group, one of the gang’s affiliates said he could sell a “universal decryptor” for all the victims for $50 million.

Keep reading…