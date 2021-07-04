Via Newsbusters:

Sunday’s Washington Post is marking the Fourth of July by metaphorically miniaturizing the Statue of Liberty to a tiny, hypocritical figurine that sits on a fingertip. The author of this flaming bag of rhetorical feces is Philip Kennicott, the Post’s perenially dyspeptic art and architecture critic.

The headline is “Lady Liberty’s shrinking appeal.” Kennicott’s theme is obvious, that Donald Trump and the Republicans ruined the pro-immigrant spirit of the monument: “The noble sentiments of the poem by Emma Lazarus — ‘give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free’ — were all but effaced in the past four years of strident and often violent anti-immigrant sentiment.”

Kennicott wrote Lady Liberty is gauche: “compared with other icons of national identity, it is ambiguous and ambivalent. As familiar to some Americans as the flag, the statue is just as meaningless or foreign to others, a sign without significance, or worse, a symbol of hypocrisy or unfulfilled promises.”

