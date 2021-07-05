Via NY Post:

Two Chicago cops were shot early Monday as they broke up rowdy Fourth of July crowds setting off fireworks, police said.

A commander was shot in the foot and a sergeant grazed in the leg when shots rang out around 1:30 a.m. in the city’s West Side, Chicago police said in a statement.

Both officers were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police told The Post Monday.

No arrests were made and investigators did not release a description of a suspect in the gunfire, which marked at least the 33rd time this year that Chicago cops had been wounded or targeted in a shooting, according to Police Superintendent David Brown.

