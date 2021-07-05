Some day he will too

Via Mediaite:

Matthew McConaughey wished America a happy 245th birthday in a very McConaughey-esque way, encouraging his fellow Americans to “celebrate our independence” but while America was still a young country, “basically going through puberty,” he was optimistic because we still had the ability to “keep learning” and “maintain hope.”

“Let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was another head scratcher,” said McConaughey, wearing sunglasses and an American flag in the background. But it was important to remember, he continued, that America was a young country. “We are babies…as a country, we’re basically going through puberty,” compared to other countries around the world, and we would have some “growing pains.”

Keep reading…