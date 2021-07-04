Via Daily Caller:

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters went on an anti-America Twitter rant Sunday.

In one tweet, Waters attacked the Declaration of Independence and questioned its words and meaning.

“July 4th … & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal,” Waters tweeted. “Equal to what? What men? Only white men? Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now!”

Waters also appeared to suggest America is a racist country. She mentioned voter reform laws and she brought up the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, and Tamir Rice.