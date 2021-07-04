Via The Guardian:

Massachusetts state police said 11 people who were arrested following an hours-long armed standoff that partially shut down Interstate 95 on Saturday claimed membership of the group Rise of the Moors, which police said calls itself a militia and follows “sovereign citizens” ideology.

Police said the group claims to adhere to “Moorish Sovereign Ideology”.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors extremist groups in the US, says the Moorish sovereign citizen movement is a collection of independent organizations and individuals that emerged in the 1990s as an offshoot of the antigovernment sovereign citizens’ movement.

People in the movement believe individual citizens hold sovereignty over, and are independent of, federal and state governments.

