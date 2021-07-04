Via The Sun:

Around 2.15million people passed through US airport screening checkpoints Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration has said, making it the second-highest figures on record since the coronavirus pandemic.

Just four days earlier a figure of 2.17million was recorded.

This compares with just 58,330 people recorded on the same day in 2019

The figures come though as the Delta variant sweeps across the US triggering a rise in cases.

More than 30 per cent of adults are still not vaccinated and officials have raised concerns about vaccinated and unvaccinated people mixing in large numbers.

President Joe Biden has warned “lives will be lost” because people have not got the jab.

The American Automobile Association has forecast 3.5million airline passengers will be on the move between July 1 and July 5.

