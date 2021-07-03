Because white people don’t smoke weed?

Via Fox News:

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed Friday the rule barring marijuana use during the Olympic races was an “instrument of racist and colonial policy.”

The congresswoman’s comments followed the announcement that U.S. champion Sha’Carri Richardson will not be running in the 100-meter race after she tested positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, at the Olympic trials – voiding her first-place results.

The 21-year old runner’s suspension was reduced to one month from three because she agreed to participate in a counseling program.

