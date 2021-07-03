Happy 4th of July?

Via CNN:

A standoff overnight between Massachusetts State Police and “several heavily armed men” in the woods ended Saturday morning with 11 arrests, authorities said.

The ordeal, which started during a police traffic stop, led to the shutdown of part of Interstate 95 and a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area on a busy holiday weekend, police said.

The standoff lasted almost nine hours, but police were able to resolve the situation “through a combination of negotiation and tactical measures,” including the use of armored vehicles, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said at a press conference.

All arrested individuals surrendered without incident, police said. Mason said a number of firearms were seized, but he declined to say how many.

