Via Breaking 911:

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas – United States Border Patrol agents encountered three illegal immigrants armed with firearms they had obtained after burglarizing a ranch house in Hudspeth County.

On Tuesday, agents in Sierra Blanca responded to a ranch house that had been burglarized where weapons were known to have been stolen and arrested three undocumented non-citizens. Upon search of the illegal immigrants, two loaded handguns, ammunition, food, and clothing were discovered.

“Through extensive training, our Border Patrol Agents are always prepared and ready to respond to various scenarios. Without hesitation, these agents responded to the ranch house and safely secured the location, the stolen weapons and the undocumented non-citizens,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin stated. “With the presence of weapons in the wrong hands, this situation could have turned violent; fortunately, our agents were able to control the encounter and bring it to a peaceful resolution.”

