Nuts.

Via NY Post:

Amid a stunning surge in shootings, a Manhattan federal judge this week tossed a gun case against an alleged gang member — citing a possible lack of diversity on the grand jury that indicted him. Seriously.

Prosecutors, Judge Analisa Torres ruled Monday, failed to rebut the defense’s “clear statistical evidence” that the grand-jury pool didn’t have enough “Black and Latinx individuals” and the selection process “was susceptible to abuse,” so she dismissed the charges against William “Ill Will” Scott, 43 and a reputed Bloods member with 25 arrests dating back to 1999.

The NYPD arrested Scott last year after a camera caught him shooting another man in his Bronx neighborhood twice in the leg. The feds charged him with being a felon in possession of ammunition; a judge found him dangerous enough to order him held without bail.

But the city had no active grand juries at that point in the pandemic, so prosecutors took the case to White Plains to indict because (as they wrote in response to the ruling) Scott “posed a sufficiently serious risk to public safety that it was untenable to delay his prosecution.”

Keep reading…