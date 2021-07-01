<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just a tad reckless.

WILLIAMS: Matt, I have an impossible task for you. In all of 60 seconds, what concerns you most about these immediate months ahead of us?

DOWD: Um, what concerns me most is that this is — this — it’s going to get worse than what happened on January 6th because we have people that have been pushed and instigated and lied to and believe some crazy stuff. And there’s 300 million guns in America that we have spread across the country. And that really concerns me. I think we can get through this. But I think it’s going to take a series of devastating losses on the Republicans’ part. But in the immediate, I’m concerned that January 6th was just a preliminary event for worse things that can happen and more loss of life in the course of this. And it’s a very, very scary thing.