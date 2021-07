Via NBC:

A woman staying across the street from the Miami high-rise that partially collapsed last week took video minutes before the collapse appearing to show water leaking from the base of the building.

Roberto Castillero told NBC News that his wife took the video, which she later posted to TikTok with a caption in Spanish: “The basement was the first part to collapse.” The video shows water streaming down from the garage at Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

