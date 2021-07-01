Via Daily Caller:

Ambush attacks on law enforcement officers increased 91% in 2021 in comparison to last year, a police organization said Thursday.

As of June, 51 law enforcement officers have been shot in 40 ambush-style attacks this year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police (NFOP). Including non-ambushed attacks, 150 officers have been shot thus far in 2021, NFOP said.

In all of 2020, 48 ambush-style attacks occurred that left 60 wounded and 12 dead, according to the 2020 summary. This represents a 91% increase in ambush-style attacks from the year before, according to the NFOP.

