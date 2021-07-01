Via DailyStar:

Radioactive wild boars have been breeding with Japan’s domestic pigs to create a new hybrid species, researchers say.

Scientists investigating the effects of Fukushima’s nuclear disaster in 2011 on the region’s animals report that radiation has had no adverse effects on their genetics.

However, the area’s wild boars bred with domestic pigs that escaped from nearby properties after farmers had to flee, creating a new hybrid species.

A study has led by Donovan Anderson, a researcher at Fukushima University in Japan, analysed DNA samples from muscles of 243 wild boars, pigs and boar-pig hybrids, taken from local slaughterhouses.

The results proved that 31 wild boar, or 16% of the wild boar from the evacuated zone, were hybrids.

