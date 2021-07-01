Via Mediaite:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Thursday that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WI) will serve on the January 6 select committee, despite threats from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

The Speaker made the announcement at a news conference on Capitol Hill:

“We are very honored and proud she has agreed to serve on the committee,” Pelosi said.

The announcement comes after McCarthy reportedly threatened to strip any House Republicans of their committee assignments if appointed by Pelosi to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Another House Republican also seemed unbothered by McCarthy’s threat, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who told reporters on Capitol Hill “Who gives a shit?” when asked about the news.

“When you’ve got people who say crazy stuff and you’re not gonna make that threat, but you make that threat to truth-tellers, you’ve lost any credibility,” he added.

Keep reading…