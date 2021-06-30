I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby pic.twitter.com/bxELvJWDe5

Via The Sun:

BILL Cosby broke his silence moments after returning home following his shock prison release – saying: “I never changed my stance nor my story.”

Cosby served more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia before his sexual assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court in a stunning reversal on Wednesday.

