Via Daily Caller:

President Joe Biden is losing ground among Democrats as his approval rating slips within his own party, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday.

Seventy-eight percent of Democrats polled approved of Biden’s economic policies, a seven-point drop from a similar survey conducted in April, the poll showed. Meanwhile, there was a six-point increase in the number of Democrats who disapproved of his economic actions.

When broken down further, there was an 11 point decrease in approval among Democrats under 40, while there was an eight-point decrease in approval among Democrats without a college degree and minority Democrats, according to the poll.

