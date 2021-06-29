Via Daily Caller:

CNN lost nearly half of its viewers in just one year as major cable news networks struggled in ratings, Nielsen Media Research ratings released Tuesday showed.

In June of 2021, CNN had an average of 580,000 total daily viewers – a drop of 49% compared to June of 2020. The network also lost 59% of its viewers in the critical 25 – 54 age demographic, with an average of 133,000 total day viewers in the demographic for the month of June.

CNN lost the most viewers out of all three major news networks. MSNBC had the second-largest drop in viewership and lost 37% of its total audience compared to June of last year. The network had an average of 763,000 total viewers in June of 2021 and 99,000 viewers in the 25 – 54 age demographic, a drop of 48%. Fox News had the largest number of viewers and the least substantial drop since last year – it lost 35% of its total viewers for an average of 1,172,000 total viewers in the month of June and had an average of 195,000 viewers in the 25 – 54 demographic, a 42% decrease since June of 2020.

