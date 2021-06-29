Via Breaking 911:

NASHVILLE – A Hendersonville, Tennessee man charged last year with torching to Nashville Metro Courthouse pleaded guilty today.

Wesley Somers, 26, was charged in a criminal complaint on June 3, 2020, following protests which escalated to acts of violence and intimidation on the evening of May 30, 2020. Somers was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 14, 2020.

On the afternoon of May 30, 2020, protesters gathered in downtown Nashville following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Later in the evening, several persons gathered in front of the Nashville City Hall, also known as the Metro Courthouse, and began smashing the windows of the premises and spraying graffiti on the Courthouse facade. One or more fires were also set inside of the Courthouse at this time.

