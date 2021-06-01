Via Free Beacon:

Vice President Kamala Harris finally visited the southern border, three months after being put in charge of solving the immigration crisis. In that time, more than half-a-million illegal immigrants were apprehended at the southern border.

Upon arriving in El Paso on Friday, the vice president continued to attack journalists for asking questions about why she waited so long to make the trip. “It’s not my first trip, I’ve been to the border many times,” Harris snapped, apparently referring to previous visits she made as a senator.

Since President Joe Biden made Harris his “border czar” on March 24, illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border at a record rate of nearly 180,000 per month, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

