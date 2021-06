A former Democratic Georgia congresswoman appeared to claim Monday that Zionists were responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a since-deleted tweet.

Cynthia McKinney posted a meme to Twitter showing the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks as a puzzle with one piece saying “did it.” The missing puzzle piece was labeled: “Zionists.”

Her tweet quickly drew condemnation from various figures, including former New York State Democratic Assemblyman Dov Hikind.