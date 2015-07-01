Via WFB:

The Yale College Council on Sunday adopted a resolution condemning Israel for committing “human rights violations.”

The student leaders passed the “Statement of Condemnation,” a joint resolution with Yale’s Middle Eastern and North African Cultural Center, Yalies 4 Palestine, and the Arab Students Association, after weeks of opposition from Jewish students. The measure denounces “injustice, genocide, and ethnic cleansing occurring in Palestine” and claims Israel is an “apartheid” state.

“We stand against the discriminatory application of the law that strips Palestinians of basic rights,” the statement reads. “We stand against the apartheid and the persecution of Palestinians, and stand for peace and the freedom of the Palestinian people from violent military occupation.”