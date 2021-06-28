WANTED for an Assault: On Sunday June 27, 2021 at approx. 5:15 P.M., in the vicinity of West 47st. and 7th Ave. @NYPDMTS a unknown individual shot a 21 year old innocent bystander causing serious injury Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500 pic.twitter.com/j199kR3iYj

New York City police are hunting for the gunman who opened fire in Times Square, resulting in the shooting of an innocent bystander, as officials on Monday announced their plan to “flood” the Crossroads of the World with more officers.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released new video of the gunman believed suspected of shooting the recent military college graduate and second lieutenant in the back as he was walking through bustling Times Square on Sunday evening. He was the second bystander to be shot in only weeks, according to the NYPD.

NYPD officials have said the gunfire was preceded by a dispute between the shooter and several other people. Authorities believe the man was struck by a ricocheting bullet.

