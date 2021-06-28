Oh Florida man …what won’t you do next?

Via Breaking 911:

FLORIDA – On Thursday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 50-year-old Andrew Scott of Lakeland for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Scott had just been released from the Polk County jail the previous day.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a call where Scott was threatening another man with a baseball bat. According to the victim, Scott became angry with him during an argument about Scott’s illegal drug use – the victim told deputies he agreed to let Scott stay there to “get back on his feet” since he had just been released from jail. Scott armed himself with a baseball bat and threatened the victim. Scott also told the victim he was going to use the bat to make law enforcement shoot him.

When deputies arrived, Scott was alone in the backyard holding the baseball bat. Deputies told Scott to drop the bat; Scott did not comply. Instead he turned toward the deputies and lifted the bat as if preparing to swing it. With only about 15 feet between Scott and the deputy, the deputy successfully deployed his agency-issued Taser. The deputies took Scott into custody without incident.

