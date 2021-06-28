Sure, she’s THAT important.

Via Business Insider:

Gwen Berry, a 31-year-old Olympic hammer thrower, pivoted away from the U.S flag while the national anthem was playing at the track and field trials in Oregon on Saturday, according to reports.

While standing on the podium to receive a bronze medal during the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, the anthem started to play prompting Berry to turn away facing the stands. She then placed a black t-shirt over her head, the Associated Press reported.

The words on her shirt had a phrase in bold white letters that said: “Activist Athlete.” The other two athletes, Brooke Andersen and DeAnna Price remained on the podium facing the flag.

