Via DailyBeast:

Right Wing Watch has been permanently suspended from YouTube, the organization announced on Twitter on Monday.

According to screenshots posted by RWW, the Google-owned video platform informed the group that their official YouTube channel would be permanently removed from the site due to numerous violations of its community guidelines.

According to Right Wing Watch, their appeal of the suspension was also denied by YouTube, which again claimed that the watchdog group—which monitors disinformation, conspiracies, and violent rhetoric from far-right media outlets and personalities—was in violation of its guidelines and terms of service.

Meanwhile, many of the far-right extremists merely exposed by RWW remain on the platform.

“Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos,” Right Wing Watch wrote on Monday. “We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it.”

