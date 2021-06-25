Via Newsbusters:

A video channel dedicated to highlighting human rights violations in China has been blocked by YouTube.

Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights channel is run by Serikzhan Bilash, a Xinjiang-born activist who has been arrested for his pro-freedom activism several times. Government advisors warned him against using the word “genocide” to describe the abuses in Xinjiang.

“They’re just facts,” Bilash told Reuters, referring to the content of Atajurt’s videos. “The people giving the testimonies are talking about their loved ones.”

The channel has been very successful and has published nearly 11,000 videos on YouTube with over 120 million views since 2017. The videos feature thousands of people speaking about relatives who have disappeared without a trace in the Xinjiang region.

