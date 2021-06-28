Naturally.

ROMNEY: “Well, the people that are more expert than I do believe that the kind of weather patterns we are seeing are the result of climate change and I have no reason to disagree with that. Clearly, we are seeing heat and drought, which is a real concern in the American west and other parts of the world. And we need to undertake efforts globally to make sure that we are not contributing to more warming of the planet. That is going to take a long, long time, however, to get the whole world to reduce our emissions.