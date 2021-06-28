Seoul, South Korea (CNN) = North Korean state television aired an unusual interview Friday in which a Pyongyang resident said he and others living in the capital were “heartbroken” to see how much weight the country’s leader Kim Jong Un had lost.

Kim has been shown in North Korean state media looking noticeably thinner in recent weeks, surprising and befuddling many experts who study the country. Pyongyang has not officially acknowledged any changes to Kim’s weight or health, so the interview amounts to the most official confirmation to date of the secretive North Korean leader’s sudden change of appearance.

The unnamed individual told a reporter from KCTV, North Korea’s state-run television network, that “the people, including myself, were most heartbroken when we saw the respected General Secretary (Kim Jong Un’s official title) looking gaunt … everyone says it brought them to tears.”