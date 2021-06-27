Via Daily Caller:

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez argued Sunday that the Senate does need the filibuster because it “already amplifies minority power.”

Ocasio-Cortez joined host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss the possibility that Senate Democrats could do away with the filibuster altogether

Todd began by noting that Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema had said several times that she would not support getting rid of the filibuster and had warned that legislation pushed through reconciliation could result in Republicans undoing it as soon as they regained power.

“Is that good enough defense to you for the filibuster?” Todd asked.

“No, I mean, it is essentially an argument of saying well, why do anything at all in case something in our future may change it,” Ocasio-Cortez replied, arguing that Republicans had tried to undo Democratic policies in the past and had failed because they were popular, and stating that “once they are enacted, they are very politically difficult to undo.”

