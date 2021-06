Good.

Via US News:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A robbery early Friday in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood turned into a shootout that killed one suspect and wounded three victims and another suspect, Los Angeles police said.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. on Blue Jay Way, said Officer Jeffrey Lee, a police headquarters spokesperson. The street made famous by a 1967 Beatles song is in a neighborhood with narrow winding streets lined with multimillion-dollar homes.

Keep reading…