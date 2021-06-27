Historic heatwave begins! Portland all-time record high is among the first to bite the dust. Stay safe and cool! pic.twitter.com/SU3DPwJAWs

Oh well!

Via Accuweather:

To say it’s hot in the Northwest is an understatement. Temperatures have already soared to levels never been experienced in recorded history in this part of the United States — and AccuWeather meteorologists say the summer sizzle hasn’t even reached its peak.

AccuWeather’s team of expert forecasters were describing the then upcoming heat wave as “unprecedented”, “life-threatening” and “historic” as early as the middle of last week, and these descriptions have been accurate in the early stages of the Northwest scorcher.

Saturday was just the beginning of the extended stretch of extreme temperatures. Portland, Oregon, recorded its hottest day ever, climbing to a sizzling 108 degrees Fahrenheit. The previous all-time record high was 107 set once in July of 1965 and twice in August of 1981.

Keep reading…