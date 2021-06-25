Worst comparison ever?

Via NY Post:

One of the House Democrats alongside Vice President Kamala Harris on her visit to the “border” — which was actually hundreds of miles from the epicenter of the migrant crisis — gleefully referred to the Texas area they were touring Friday as “the new Ellis Island.”

The eyebrow-raising moment came courtesy of Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), an ally of President Biden who represents El Paso and was part of Harris’ trip delegation.

After greeting the traveling press and those watching, the Texas lawmaker said with a smile, “Welcome to El Paso. Welcome to my community, to the new Ellis Island, to the capital of the border.”

Her comment equated the famed site in New York Harbor that processed millions of legal immigrants as they entered the United States in the late 1800s and early 1900s, to a 700-mile stretch of border where illegal immigrants are rushing in an attempt to undermine US immigration law.