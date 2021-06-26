Shrug….

Via NWS:

A historic heat wave threatens all-time records in the Northwest this weekend into next week with dangerous triple-digit highs in parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and western Canada.

…UNPRECEDENTED HEAT WAVE EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK…

That’s the headline today from the National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon.

The office in Spokane, Washington didn’t mince words either:

“This event will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest. Unprecedented heat will not only threaten the health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the impacts our ongoing drought.”

