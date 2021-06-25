Via NRO:

The vice president finally dropped by El Paso this morning for a four-hour tour, after months of resisting such a visit.

She might have been able to shrug off Republican mockery that she hadn’t visited the border despite having been name border czarina in March. But after the debacle of her Guatemala–Mexico trip and once Lester Holt and other operatives in the legacy media started asking her embarrassing questions, and she responded with her characteristically clumsy and embarrassing answers, some kind of photo-op at the border was inevitable. And the timing was forced by former President Trump’s planned visit to the border next week — he’ll still have fun skewering her when he visits next Wednesday, but if she hadn’t gone today, the skewers would have cut deeper.

