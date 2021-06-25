There is erroneous information being circulated on social media regarding in the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd district. We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured.

Via Daily Caller:

The Portland Police Department reassured the public early Friday morning the suspect who was fatally shot by police was a white male after protests began to form.

“There is erroneous information being circulated on social media regarding the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd district,” police tweeted. “We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured.”

The “erroneous information” that police appear to be referring to claimed the victim of the shooting was black.

