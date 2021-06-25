Horrific.

Via NPR:

There are now 159 people unaccounted for in the partial building collapse in Surfside, Fla., Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday — a rise from 99 people a day earlier.

Three more deceased people were found in the rubble, bringing the number of fatalities so far to four.

“We will continue search and rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive,” Cava said at a press conference Friday. “That is why we are using our dogs and our sonar and our cameras — everything possible to seek places where there may still be people to be found.”

The number of people who already have been accounted for stands at 120, up from 102.

