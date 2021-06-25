Feel good story of the day.

Via Daily Mail:

CNN’s Brian Stelter’s revised book ‘Hoax’ has delivered ’embarrassing’ sales in its two weeks on the shelves, data obtained by DailyMail.com shows.

Stelter originally released his book Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth in August 2020, but on June 8 released an updated version with new chapters on the January 6 Capitol Riot, claims of voter fraud, and the rise of conservative media outlets Newsmax and OANN.

But despite Stelter’s aggressive book tour – which included stops at CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time and New Day, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, C-SPAN, the Joe Madison Podcast, a launch party and nonstop promotion on his Twitter – the numbers are worrisome.