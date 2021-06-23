

Via Summit News:

Spotify has banned a song called Safe Space that literally opens with the line “they might ban me for this song,” because it contains lyrics critical of the LGBT movement and BLM.

A track called Safe Space by conservative rappers Bryson Gray and Patriot J was blacklisted by the streaming giant, which initially denied that it had censored the song.

Gray’s album Bold as a Lion: Season One is still available on the platform, but the Safe Space song is grayed out and unplayable. […]

“Their collaboration that Spotify apparently considered too controversial to let its subscribers decide whether or not to listen to touched on pretty much every topic that “triggers” the left-leaning social and other media: transgenderism, issues that would be qualified as so-called “fatphobia,” the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, and support for the BLM movement.”

Keep reading…