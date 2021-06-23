America’s top military official defended the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in the U.S. military and ripped “offensive” criticisms of wokeness in the armed forces.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley gave a fiery response Wednesday when questioned by Republicans in the House Armed Services Committee about the military’s embrace of CRT, taking offense at suggestions that it undermines the military’s overall mission.

“On the issue of critical race theory … I do think it’s important for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read … It is important that we train and we understand. And I want to understand white rage and I’m white and I want to understand it. What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America?” the general began.

