President Joe Biden announced a sprawling plan to address violent gun crime, implicitly blaming the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of strict gun laws for the nation’s skyrocketing homicide rate.

In response to a more than 20-year high in homicides nationwide, the Biden administration pledged to target “illegal gun trafficking across state lines.” Biden’s plan also calls for sweeping gun control legislation and a repeal of liability shields for gun manufacturers. Although he stopped short of targeting policies that may have caused the rise in violence since 2019—which has affected virtually every city in the country—Biden mentioned “the secondary consequences of the pandemic and the proliferation of illegal guns” as effects correlated with the “increased violence over the past year and a half.”

The plan comes as Democratic mayors and left-wing prosecutors from around the country struggle with soaring murders and shootings, which critics say are a result of radical policies meant to overhaul the criminal justice system in favor of lighter sentences, less policing, and the elimination of cash bail.

